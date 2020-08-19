JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JD. Macquarie raised JD.Com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JD.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.48.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

