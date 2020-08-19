Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 176 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 205.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $888,118.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.30, for a total transaction of $82,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,981,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,659 shares of company stock worth $3,354,644 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $211.41 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $213.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.66 and a 200 day moving average of $171.43.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

