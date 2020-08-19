IFP Advisors Inc Has $177,000 Stock Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 233.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 629,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,696,000 after buying an additional 52,205 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,308.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 153,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 142,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.69.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.47. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.41.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

