Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,254 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Kennametal worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 148,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 46,377 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 984,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 104,201 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,706,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 171,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.31.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,343.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $512,120. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

