Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 94,215 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94,215 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Bruker worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bruker by 40.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,477,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,849,000 after purchasing an additional 716,829 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $25,516,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 80.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 543,159 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth about $14,430,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 75.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 285,033 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.05.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $73,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.51 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

