Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,602 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $139.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.53. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

