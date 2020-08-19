Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.