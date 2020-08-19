Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,760 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6,874.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,528,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 101.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,561,000 after purchasing an additional 735,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 77.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 386,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,255,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $599,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,124.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.91. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $607.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

