Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 769,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,475,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,554 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,149,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,950 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Newell Brands by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,750,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,616 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,819,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,566,000 after acquiring an additional 828,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 48.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,465,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 810,053 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

