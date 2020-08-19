Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 48.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $528,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.37. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $69.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.85 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.