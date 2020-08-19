Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Store Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 106,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Store Capital by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Store Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Store Capital by 35.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 8.1% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Store Capital alerts:

STOR stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.