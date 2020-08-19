Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Position Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 3,366.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 405.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 11,250.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 2,007.5% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.7073 dividend. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s previous annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

