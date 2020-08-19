Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,436,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,323,000 after purchasing an additional 310,605 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5,884.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 260,036 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,272.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 228,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,060,000 after purchasing an additional 211,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 220,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 116,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $216.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.23. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.45.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

