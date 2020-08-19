Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,139 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 11,741.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Repligen by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Repligen by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 18,705 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,154,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,450,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $6,562,620.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,287,203.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,753 shares of company stock worth $9,956,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $147.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.27 and a 200-day moving average of $116.02. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.32 and a 12 month high of $159.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 253.90, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

