AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,690 Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 63.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,008 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 21,345 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD stock opened at $273.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $278.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.09 and a 200 day moving average of $134.09. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,055 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares in the company, valued at $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.43.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

