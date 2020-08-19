Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $15,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5,711.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,888,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,811,000 after buying an additional 5,786,712 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,675,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $74,810,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 14,273.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,094,000 after acquiring an additional 700,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,309,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $154,325.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 59.19% and a net margin of 38.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.