AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlantica Yield by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,280,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after purchasing an additional 577,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 92.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after acquiring an additional 905,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 920,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,519,000 after acquiring an additional 143,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. Atlantica Yield PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is 268.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on AY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

