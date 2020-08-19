AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 89,064 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 136.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,064 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 44.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 97.93 and a quick ratio of 97.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $553.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

