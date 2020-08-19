DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 18,185 DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISH. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $1,039,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $1,325,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $34,948,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $1,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. DISH Network Corp has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.71.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DISH Network from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.