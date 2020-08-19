DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Amc Networks worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Amc Networks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Amc Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. Amc Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $646.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.83 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCX. Macquarie raised Amc Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Amc Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

