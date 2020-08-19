Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,347 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,032,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,059,000 after acquiring an additional 877,509 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,703,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,438,000 after acquiring an additional 685,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,048,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,686,000 after acquiring an additional 383,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

