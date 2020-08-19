ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 36.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 719.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in LogMeIn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. LogMeIn Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.47, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.74.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

