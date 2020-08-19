Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Stepan worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stepan by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,176,000 after buying an additional 811,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stepan by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,221,000 after buying an additional 54,305 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,697,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,525,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCL opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.06. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $118.82.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.50 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $196,220.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,114.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $48,513.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,407.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,988. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

