ProShare Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 836,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,223,000 after purchasing an additional 637,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Luminex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 228,877 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 141,099 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Luminex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Luminex by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. Luminex Co. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 140.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. Luminex had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,328,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,945.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 22,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $892,475.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,842.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 866,559 shares of company stock valued at $31,279,473. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Luminex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

