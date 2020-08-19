Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Luminex were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Luminex in the 1st quarter worth $2,128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 228,877 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.01 and a beta of 0.70. Luminex Co. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $109.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. Luminex had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMNX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luminex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,764.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $9,757,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,356.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 866,559 shares of company stock valued at $31,279,473. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.