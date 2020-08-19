Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,608 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Microsoft by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 19.0% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 674.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1,600.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

