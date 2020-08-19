Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 2,907 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,699 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Microsoft by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.0% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 674.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $211.49 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,600.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.