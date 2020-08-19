Violich Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,940 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 9.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.49 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.59. The company has a market cap of $1,600.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

