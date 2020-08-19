NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $996.90 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,898,517 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,149 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.7% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $996,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,374,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $211.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $217.64. The company has a market cap of $1,600.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.47 and a 200-day moving average of $182.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

