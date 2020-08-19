Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Sells 5,629 Shares of Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 5,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.11, for a total transaction of $2,167,784.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304 shares in the company, valued at $117,073.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $386.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.63 and a 200-day moving average of $295.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $407.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $222,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.