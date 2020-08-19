Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.69.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

