Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Five Below from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $103.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $137.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $11,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 524,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,830,797.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 16,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $1,844,741.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,964,382.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,428,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Five Below by 55.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

