Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Five Below from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $103.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.65.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $137.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $11,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 524,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,830,797.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 16,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $1,844,741.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,964,382.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,428,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Five Below by 55.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.