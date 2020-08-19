Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.88.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING opened at $159.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.42, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.17. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.57.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 16.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Wingstop by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter worth $327,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Wingstop by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter worth $372,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.