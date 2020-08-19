Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky Sells 1,238 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $3,928,322.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,068,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,066.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,430.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,594.04 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Read More: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.