Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky Sells 1,238 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $3,928,322.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,068,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,066.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,430.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,594.04 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Rowe upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

