Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Sells $4,369,386.24 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,066.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,430.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,594.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $294,639,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

