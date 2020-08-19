Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 192.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth $329,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JHG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.66.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.18. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

