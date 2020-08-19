Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 140.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Cable One by 4.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cable One by 20.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 263.6% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Cable One in the first quarter worth about $311,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total value of $589,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,314. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,775 shares of company stock worth $5,098,117. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CABO opened at $1,909.88 on Wednesday. Cable One Inc has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,044.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,810.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,728.97.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 44.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.