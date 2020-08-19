Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) by 163.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMRX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $64,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.