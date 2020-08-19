Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,578,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,232,000 after purchasing an additional 350,859 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,984 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 13.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,866,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,564,000 after purchasing an additional 718,068 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Welltower by 9.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,388,000 after purchasing an additional 415,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 104.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,708,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,538 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Edward Jones lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.