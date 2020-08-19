Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 242,894 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,221. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $89.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $91.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

