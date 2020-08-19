Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $898,000 Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 44.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,186,629.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,304 shares in the company, valued at $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

