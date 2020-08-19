Bessemer Group Inc. Has $961,000 Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1,915.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,060 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 2,940.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

