Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 475.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $167,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

