Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after buying an additional 3,485,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,340,000 after buying an additional 554,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,317,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after buying an additional 533,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,130,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,328,000 after buying an additional 134,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,117,000 after buying an additional 2,169,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,595 shares of company stock worth $575,222 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

