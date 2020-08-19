InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.04

Shares of InZinc Mining Ltd (CVE:IZN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 221000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

About InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN)

InZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for zinc, copper, and iron ores. Its flagship property is the West Desert zinc project located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah. The company was formerly known as Lithic Resources Ltd.

