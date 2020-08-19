Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $1,693,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $100.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.81 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

