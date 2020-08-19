NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,001 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.12% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,266,000 after buying an additional 1,199,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after buying an additional 244,191 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 643,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after buying an additional 448,141 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,106,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 728.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 280,150 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.05.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 62.17% and a return on equity of 31.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. ValuEngine lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

