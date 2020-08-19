Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 726.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

