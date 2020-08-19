Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3,429.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 51,711 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.0% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.24 and a beta of 2.04. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research firms have commented on HP. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

