Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,003,523 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in General Electric by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 98,709 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 32.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 88.8% in the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 114,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 53,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in General Electric by 89.3% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 21,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.89. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

